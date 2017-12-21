Secure supply chain plays key role in protecting servers

With sophisticated cybercriminals targeting server firmware, protection across the entire manufacturing process is now essential. Find out how HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers provide end-to-end supply chain security at every touch point.

Threat actors continue to get smarter and more organized, with covert groups sharing intelligence on how to breach corporate and government networks. As cyberattacks increase in sophistication, the effects of IT security failures have become far more consequential:

The average costs to businesses from cybercrime is escalating out of control. By 2021, cybercrime will cost the global economy $6 trillion, which is more than the gross domestic product of France, Italy, and Spain combined. This represents the largest transfer of wealth in the history of mankind and is larger than the entire global illegal drug trade business. (1)

720 million attack attempts occur every 24 hours. (2)

In 2019, a company will be infected with a ransomware virus every 14 seconds. (3)

Financial losses occur for various reasons: data destruction, reduced productivity, theft of personal and financial data, stolen intellectual property and remediation costs. There’s also the cost of reputational damage, which is difficult to measure but undoubtedly significant.

Some cybercriminals are now using a relatively new attack vector, the server firmware. Adversaries that manage to inject even a couple of lines of malicious code into firmware—in the server supply chain, at run time, or via physical access—can steal data, create denial-of-service conditions, or compromise the integrity of the entire system.

A technology stack devised specifically to protect firmware

