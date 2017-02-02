Home Collaboration Secure Messaging for Hospice Care

Secure Messaging for Hospice Care

Hospice care is some of the most difficult and demanding care to execute and coordinate. This type of care has a special focus on the dignity and comfort of the patient during this transitionary period. Patients are often being looked after by a team of different caregivers and health care providers including physicians, nurses, aides, therapists, and family members. More often than not, it is 24 hour care that the patient requires. This fact alone highlights how critical it is that the different elements of the patient’s care are synergised between all authorized healthcare providers.

Coordinating Hospice CareThe modern hospice is not typically located in one hospital or institution, rather it is a team of workers oftentimes providing care in the patient’s own home. The dispersed work environment of each individual care provider means they are on the move more often than not, travelling between different residencies, working and communicating in transit. Care providers must be able to easily communicate and coordinate with one another. In order to provide optimal care, providers must be able to send and receive PHI instantaneously to both improve treatment, alleviate pain and provide comfort, and reduce the risk of medical errors. Clinically relevant medical information is imperative in the provision of care.

Staying HIPAA Compliant

While SMS messaging is certainly one of the easiest ways for healthcare workers to communicate, particularly for those working on the go, it is not HIPAA compliant and does not keep information secure.

