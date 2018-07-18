Secondary Storage Doesn’t Have to Be Costly or Difficult to Manage

It is estimated that approximately 80% of enterprise storage capacity is currently allotted to secondary storage. Secondary storage is typically “mass storage” for use cases such as cold data; data with long retention requirements that is still needed online; online archiving/backups; filer storage; offsite storage (e.g. for disaster recovery, which can also be in the cloud); and private cloud storage (with low cost, onsite capacity). In these use cases, there are very large volumes of data that do not need the level of performance that your business-critical production applications need. However, it is still very important that all of this data is still accessible when needed.

Not only does secondary storage consume a significant part of the enterprise IT budget, it has traditionally been difficult to manage due to fragmented and often inefficient infrastructures.

Two Key Problems to Solve

The two most common challenges users face with secondary storage are cost and management. Leveraging existing storage investments or using comparably cheap storage hardware for this use case has resulted in a variety of different technologies used as secondary storage. On one hand, that has created a fragmented storage infrastructure, often paired with different storage service levels, making the overall management difficult. On the other hand, to harmonize such a diverse storage landscape would result in tremendous new investments. So how can IT overcome these barriers?

