Every last quarter of the year the storage industry is thriving with energy. Most storage vendors release new hardware platforms and/or new major software enhancements. 2016 has proved to be no different. Cisco HyperFlex 1.8 (GA September), Atlantis HyperScale HS-338 (GA October), Microsoft S2D 1.0 (GA October), VMware vSAN 6.5 (GA November), SimpliVity 3.5.3 (GA November),), Atlantis USX 3.5.1 (GA December), VxRail 4.0 (GA December), and now Nutanix AOS 5.0 (GA December).

With the release of AOS 5.0, Nutanix brings entirely new functionality to the table as well as enhancements to existing features. Although Nutanix is elevating its hyper-converged platform into a full Private Cloud stack, we have elected to only cover the most noticeable changes directly related to storage. Visit the updated comparison HERE

Acropolis File Services (AFS)

redefining hyperconvergence by deploying file services on the same cluster as vm storage Read the entire article here, SDS/HCI UPDATE – NUTANIX AOS 5.0 Now Live for Comparison!

via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community