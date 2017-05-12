“SDS & Hyper-Converged” Comparison updated with Nutanix AOS 5.1
A quick post to confirm the update of the Nutanix comparison listing with the capabilities added with AOS 5.1.
You can select the 5.1 related editions from the dropdown menu at https://www.whatmatrix.com/comparison/SDS-and-HCI – check it out now!
All credits to Category Consultant Herman Rutten and to all community members that submitted feedback and change requests – thanks – keep them coming! 😉
Nutanix released AOS 5.1 with several significant enhancements and new features as well as bug fixes.
What’s New – Summary
- Support for vSphere 6.5 and vCenter 6.5
- XenServer Support on the following platforms:
- NX-1065-G5
- NX-3060-G5
- NX-3175-G5 / NX-3175-G5 with NVIDIA M60
Read the entire article here, “SDS & Hyper-Converged” Comparison updated with Nutanix AOS 5.1
via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community
Share this:
