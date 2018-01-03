As the final days of 2017 are rapidly approaching and the holiday season is in full swing, we provide you with a second set of updates to the SDS & HCI matrix – so we can enter the New Year fresh and without any back-log. Just a week ago we updated the content for both DataCore and Nutanix platforms. Today we publish updates to two other platforms: HPE SimpliVity 380 and Dell EMC VxRail. The brunt of both content updates are tied to the introduction of next-generation server hardware featuring the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors, also known as Skylake, and thus are able to provide a lot of extra muscle in terms of raw compute power. In both cases the new server hardware also provides more PCI slots to add additional network adaptors or GPUs.

In late November Dell EMC launched VxRail on 14th generation PowerEdge servers, whereas late in December HPE launched SimpliVity 380 on HPE’s 10th generation ProLiant servers. Both are following in the wake of Cisco that already launched HyperFlex on Cisco UCS M5 servers sporting the new generation Intel processors late September of this year.

Read the entire article here, SDS & HCI End-of-Year Update 2017

Via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community