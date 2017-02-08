Home Data Center Scaling Just-in-Time Apps with VMware Instant Clones – Video

Scaling Just-in-Time Apps with VMware Instant Clones – Video

With VMware Instant Clone technology, you can scale from supporting 2000 users to 4000 users in seconds.

Learn more at https://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2016/02/horizon-7-view-instant-clone-technology-linked-clone-just-in-time-desktop.html.

From the fine folks at VMware EUC.

