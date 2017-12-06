ScaleArc + Microsoft Transforming Your Business with Data and AI
In our webinar series with Microsoft, this 25-minute session focuses on leveraging Data and AI to transform your business.
This video is from the fine folks at ScaleArc.
In our webinar series with Microsoft, this 25-minute session focuses on leveraging Data and AI to transform your business.
This video is from the fine folks at ScaleArc.
ScaleArc enables consumer-grade apps for today’s digital business – apps that are never down, always fast, and scale anywhere. ScaleArc’s database load balancing software helps organizations of all sizes eliminate application downtime from database outages or maintenance, improve application performance, and scale database capacity – all without writing a single line of code. ScaleArc augments SQL Server, deploying transparently between applications or websites and SQL Server databases. The more sophisticated the SQL Server deployment, the more value you can unlock from the ScaleArc software. Our software works with AlwaysOn to make database failovers transparent to the application. You can also mark servers offline and ScaleArc software will route around them, enabling zero downtime patching. Our connection management and caching improves application performance, and we simplify cloud adoption by managing query load to distributed database servers.
Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks. This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine
In our webinar series with Microsoft, this 25-minute session focuses on leveraging Data and AI to transform your business. This video is from the fine folks at ScaleArc.
Visit Our Sponsors
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!