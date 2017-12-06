Home Databases ScaleArc + Microsoft Transforming Your Business with Data and AI

ScaleArc + Microsoft Transforming Your Business with Data and AI

In our webinar series with Microsoft, this 25-minute session focuses on leveraging Data and AI to transform your business.

This video is from the fine folks at ScaleArc.

Databases
ScaleArc enables consumer-grade apps for today’s digital business – apps that are never down, always fast, and scale anywhere. ScaleArc’s database load balancing software helps organizations of all sizes eliminate application downtime from database outages or maintenance, improve application performance, and scale database capacity – all without writing a single line of code. ScaleArc augments SQL Server, deploying transparently between applications or websites and SQL Server databases. The more sophisticated the SQL Server deployment, the more value you can unlock from the ScaleArc software. Our software works with AlwaysOn to make database failovers transparent to the application. You can also mark servers offline and ScaleArc software will route around them, enabling zero downtime patching. Our connection management and caching improves application performance, and we simplify cloud adoption by managing query load to distributed database servers.

          1511966528_maxresdefault.jpg

