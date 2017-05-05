ScaleArc Helps Dell Achieve Zero Downtime on Dell.com

In preparation for Black Friday 2013, the operations team supporting Dell.com sought a solution that could handle the onslaught of consumer web traffic while maintaining high availability and performance. In particular, the team was eager to increase the uptime, scalability, and throughput of the SQL Server deployment supporting the website. Ujjwal Rajbhandari, IT Director, Infrastructure Architecture shares how ScaleArc helped Dell achieve all their goals for Black Friday and on an ongoing basis.

Learn more at: http://www.scalearc.com

This video is via ScaleArc