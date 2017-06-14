Scale-Out NAS is known for incredible scale, and the added horsepower of all-flash provides incredible speed and efficiency—at least, that’s the theory. Unfortunately, not every all-flash NAS platform is created equal.

Isilon is the market and technology leader in Scale-Out NAS and achieved this recognition through years of innovation. Isilon introduced the concept of a node-based, distributed scale-out file system. Here’s a quick snapshot of a few of the recent advances we’ve brought to scale-out NAS with Isilon:

The Multi-Protocol Data Lake: Enabling in-place analytics and further consolidation of customer’s workflows.

Edge, Core, Cloud: Expanding the Isilon Data Lake to encompass seamless connectivity from the Isilon core with the software defined edge and policy-based tiering to private and public clouds. Providing our customers with a single repository with global reach.

All-Flash Isilon: We delivered this most recent advancement with the recent availability of the revolutionary new generation Isilon platform.

Read the entire article here, Scale Out or Sputter Out? Why Every All-Flash NAS Platform Isn’t Created Equal

via the fine folks at Dell