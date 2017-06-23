Savision, when you got Microsoft SCOM and Citrix management packs but lack visibility

As a tradition I write a blog post about a new sponsor of my website, two reasons behind it. First one is as a courtesy to the sponsor, a thank you for doing business. The second reason is to make sure you as visitors know what the logo on the side if off, and if you are looking for a solution like that, that you know where to look. It is in no way a statement of value but I urge you to take a good look at Savision and any of my sponsors, they create amazing products that are needed in our line of work.

Microsoft SCOM, Citrix and Savision

Many customers are bound to use Microsoft SCOM as it comes for “free” with the licenses they acquired. Microsoft SCOM is not the best product on the market in this virtual world. It was designed once for a more physical and less complex world. To make the most of the data received by Microsoft SCOM you need a good solution to work with that data. The biggest complaint we hear at customers is that Microsoft SCOM fills up your mailbox, thousands of messages and no clue what to do with them. Dashboards are difficult to work with and the console could be better.

