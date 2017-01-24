I was researching for some new blogs to write, time is limited these days with some serious projects that take all my time, but one article from McAfee stood out. I’ve been focussing more on security lately as I think next to real monitoring security is another area that is dealt with wrongly or inadequately in current environments. Ransomware is a threat and is more advanced than previous threats and we need to find ways to stop the attack in an early phase. The McAfee article writes about an interesting way of preventing to get infected. I thought it might be interesting to write a bit about their idea. With this you got one more asset in your arsenal. Let’s dive in a bit deeper.

What is ransomware?

First a little backtrack, I did some blog about this before and before continuing I think perhaps it is good to give a little background on what we define as ransomware. The articles I wrote before are found right here

So let’s recap, I’m sure you are as busy as I am, so that you get a quick idea.

Read the entire article here, Sandboxing to protect against malware & fake artefacts to stop threats –

via Rob Beekmans.net