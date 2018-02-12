Samsung and IGEL Discuss EUC, Thin Clients, EndPoint Automation – Podcast Episode 298

In episode 298, Douglas Brown interviews Greg Spence, Sr. Product Marketing & Business Development Manager, Cloud Solutions at Samsung Electronics. Greg and Douglas have a lively conversation about the EUC space, how IGEL and Samsung fit in to it, mobility, the Samsung DeX and much more. Greg does a great job explaining where he sees the need for a managed end-point in the modern IT world.

About Greg Spence

Greg Spence leads business development for VDI endpoints at Samsung Business. He has been in the desktop virtualization space since 1998. Looking at cloud access from the viewpoint of the IT buyer, Greg has guided development efforts leading to new designs that enhanced the usability, manageability, performance and power consumption of thin/zero clients. With a background in electronics engineering and information systems, Greg’s deep expertise and vision have consistently moved the needle forward, innovating cloud access technology at the endpoint.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

