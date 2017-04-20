Sales Enablement and Readiness Company, Brainshark Chooses SoftNAS Cloud and Moves to Azure

Company Expects More Than 60 Percent Savings Versus Physical Disaster Recovery Datacenter

SoftNAS®, Inc., the #1 best-selling software-defined cloud NAS, today announced Brainshark, a sales enablement and readiness SaaS provider has selected SoftNAS Cloud® as it moves disaster recovery to the Azure cloud. The SoftNAS Cloud functionality solved Brainshark’s need for 100 TB of cloud NAS storage and offered a consumption pricing model, eliminating expenses of on-premises network-attached storage and storage area network appliances. Brainshark offers a comprehensive product portfolio for content authoring, formal training and sales coaching that forms the core of its sales readiness platform and helps organizations drive sales productivity.

As a vital resource for its customers, uptime is extremely important to Brainshark, which requires critical large capacity file storage capabilities to backup hundreds of terabytes of data. Brainshark found that SoftNAS Cloud supports petabytes of file storage, utilizing Azure backend data stores ranging from high performance SSD-based to Azure Cool Blob storage. Brainshark has not had to respond to a disaster recovery event, but they regularly test their systems should it ever be needed. In a physical environment, Brainshark can achieve recovery in the standard four hours; however, during internal testing with SoftNAS Cloud the team cut recovery time to just minutes, greatly exceeding expectations.

“Using SoftNAS Cloud allowed us to securely lift and shift our disaster recovery environment to the cloud with no need to re-architect applications. SoftNAS Cloud has helped migrate hundreds of terabytes of data, which we find continues to grow weekly from our Fortune 1000 customers,” said Dana Wildes, senior systems engineer, Brainshark.

“SoftNAS Cloud is very easy to use and the product is highly intuitive. We were looking for a system that any engineer would be able to manage easily and SoftNAS Cloud fits the bill quite nicely. Being user-friendly is one of the greatest things about it, it just can’t get much better.”

“In order to protect against catastrophic failure events, enterprise businesses require mission-critical applications and workloads running in the cloud to be non-stop,” said Rick Braddy, CEO, CTO and Founder of SoftNAS. “With our No Storage Downtime Guarantee™, we deliver 99.999% reliable storage uptime for enterprise customers for any data, anywhere and anytime. And with the accelerating rate business data is growing versus the much slower pace of IT budget growth, moving lazy data, backups archive data and DR operations to the cloud just makes good business sense — it’s a sustainable model moving forward.”

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content authoring capabilities to achieve sales mastery and outsell the competition. With Brainshark, companies can: prepare sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS®, Inc. is the leading provider of software-defined NAS solutions, protecting mission-critical data for customers using any combination of public, private and hybrid clouds. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. SoftNAS believes in powerful, hassle-free data management and works with any hardware, any data type, across any geography, and with any IT environment, including the most popular public, private, and hybrid cloud computing platforms: Amazon Web Services™, Microsoft® Azure™, CenturyLink Cloud® and VMware vSphere®.

