Home Applications Sales Enablement and Readiness Company, Brainshark Chooses SoftNAS Cloud and Moves to Azure

Sales Enablement and Readiness Company, Brainshark Chooses SoftNAS Cloud and Moves to Azure

0
Sales Enablement and Readiness Company, Brainshark Chooses SoftNAS Cloud and Moves to Azure
0

Company Expects More Than 60 Percent Savings Versus Physical Disaster Recovery Datacenter

SoftNAS®, Inc., the #1 best-selling software-defined cloud NAS, today announced Brainshark, a sales enablement and readiness SaaS provider has selected SoftNAS Cloud® as it moves disaster recovery to the Azure cloud. The SoftNAS Cloud functionality solved Brainshark’s need for 100 TB of cloud NAS storage and offered a consumption pricing model, eliminating expenses of on-premises network-attached storage and storage area network appliances. Brainshark offers a comprehensive product portfolio for content authoring, formal training and sales coaching that forms the core of its sales readiness platform and helps organizations drive sales productivity.

As a vital resource for its customers, uptime is extremely important to Brainshark, which requires critical large capacity file storage capabilities to backup hundreds of terabytes of data. Brainshark found that SoftNAS Cloud supports petabytes of file storage, utilizing Azure backend data stores ranging from high performance SSD-based to Azure Cool Blob storage. Brainshark has not had to respond to a disaster recovery event, but they regularly test their systems should it ever be needed. In a physical environment, Brainshark can achieve recovery in the standard four hours; however, during internal testing with SoftNAS Cloud the team cut recovery time to just minutes,  greatly exceeding expectations.

“Using SoftNAS Cloud allowed us to securely lift and shift our disaster recovery environment to the cloud with no need to re-architect applications. SoftNAS Cloud has helped migrate hundreds of terabytes of data, which we find continues to grow weekly from our Fortune 1000 customers,” said Dana Wildes, senior systems engineer, Brainshark.

“SoftNAS Cloud is very easy to use and  the product is highly intuitive. We were looking for a system that any engineer would be able to manage easily and SoftNAS Cloud fits the bill quite nicely. Being user-friendly is one of the greatest things about it, it just can’t get much better.”

“In order to protect against catastrophic failure events, enterprise businesses require mission-critical applications and workloads running in the cloud to be non-stop,” said Rick Braddy, CEO, CTO and Founder of SoftNAS. “With our No Storage Downtime Guarantee™, we deliver 99.999% reliable storage uptime for enterprise customers for any data, anywhere and anytime. And with the accelerating rate business data is growing versus the much slower pace of IT budget growth, moving lazy data, backups archive data and DR operations to the cloud just makes good business sense — it’s a sustainable model moving forward.”

About Brainshark

Brainshark sales readiness software equips businesses with the training, coaching and content authoring capabilities to achieve sales mastery and outsell the competition. With Brainshark, companies can: prepare sales teams with on-demand training that accelerates onboarding and keeps reps up-to-speed; validate readiness with sales coaching that ensures reps master your message; and empower sales organizations with rich, dynamic content that can be created quickly and accessed anywhere. Thousands of companies – including more than half of the Fortune 100 – rely on Brainshark to identify and close performance gaps, and get better results from their sales enablement initiatives. Learn more at www.brainshark.com.

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS®, Inc. is the leading provider of software-defined NAS solutions, protecting mission-critical data for customers using any combination of public, private and hybrid clouds. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. SoftNAS believes in powerful, hassle-free data management and works with any hardware, any data type, across any geography, and with any IT environment, including the most popular public, private, and hybrid cloud computing platforms:  Amazon Web Services™, Microsoft® Azure™, CenturyLink Cloud® and VMware vSphere®.

Learn more: https://www.softnas.com
SoftNAS Cloud free 30-day trial: http://www.softnas.com/trynow
No Storage Downtime Guarantee: https://www.softnas.com/wp/no-downtime/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/softnas
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/softnas

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Security
Storage
SoftNAS
SoftNAS SoftNAS, LLC is a leading storage software company that provides Simply Powerful agile storage software that protects mission-critical and business-critical data in the cloud. SoftNAS believes that storage can be both powerful and frictionless, providing customers with the enterprise-grade NAS storage capabilities required to safely and reliably operate mission-critical IT systems and applications in the cloud. SoftNAS supports the most popular cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        Are you trying to reduce the time required to resolve application slowdowns and downtime in your environment? Are you seeking to improve the user experience on your website and in web applications? eG Enterprise is a best-of-breed application performance monitoring (APM) solution that uses a holistic approach to monitor user experience, business transactions, application code, […]

        read more
        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492683133_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft Intune on Microsoft Azure

          Lead engineer, Craig Marl, joins Simon May to demonstrate updates to Microsoft Intune on Azure. This includes: the new admin experience in the Azure Portal with new Role Based Access Controls, tighter integration with Azure Active Directory with Groups; reporting and automation capabilities leveraging the Microsoft Graph API and much more. For more information check […]

          read more
          1492614538_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile 10 On-prem to XenMobile Service Video

          1492614072_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Secure user identity and achieve federation and single sign-on with Unified Gateway

          1492552667_hqdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: How Microsoft supports GDPR

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!