Sadako’s Recycling Robot Max-AI Goes Global
What a dump.
Humanity produces around 1.3 billion metric tons (2.8 trillion pounds) of waste a year, according to the World Bank. Most ends up in landfills.
While much of it could be recycled, the process of sorting and recycling waste material is often more costly than just buying the raw materials needed to make new goods.
Sadako, a Barcelona-based startup, is turning trash into cash with its AI-powered robot. With NVIDIA GPUs running its machine learning, the robot, called the Max-AI™ AQC (for autonomous quality control), removes recyclable materials from the waste stream cost-effectively.
Last year, Sadako won the $100,000 cash prize in the Early Stage Challenge during the Emerging Companies Summit held at our GPU Technology Conference in Silicon Valley. Sadako came out on top of the high-tech shootout by demonstrating the potential of its technology to make a real impact. They haven’t disappointed.
Watch the Max-AI AQC in action in the video below.
Read the entire article here, Sadako’s Recycling Robot Max-AI Goes Global
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
