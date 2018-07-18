Running Citrix in Public Clouds (Azure, AWS and Google)

So this blogpost is a summary of what I presented on the MYCUGC Cloud XL Webinar series, if you don’t want to read the blogpost I have also attached the slidedeck here as well –> https://www.slideshare.net/mariussandbu/citrix-cloud-xl-running-ctirix-in-public-cloud this blogpost is basically a bit more in-depth and summary of the session itself. The session I highlighted how we can run Citrix in Public Cloud and especially on Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure, what kind of features are supported and what kind of considerations you need to have before doing a Citrix Cloud Deployment.

I have highligthed earlier a bit of the differences between the different Cloud Vendors in an earlier blogpost, but a short summary.

Amazon Web Services: 17 Regions, with multiple availability zones which are used to spread infrastructure across to deliver highly available services. AWS has been using a Xen based hypervisor but is now moving towards KVM based hypervisor. AWS is of course the market leader with the IaaS segment and has many large customers and enterprises and also has a huge focus on DevOps, but also with the latest addition of VMware on AWS to provide the “best of both worlds” Has a big service catalogue with a lot of different service which other vendors do not support yet. Has limited integration with on-premises environment and therefore lacking native tools and services to do the migration for instance (it should be noted that they provide basic VM import features)

Google Cloud Platform: 16 Regions with multiple availability zones similar to AWS. Does not have the same level of services compared to AWS but is more flexible when it comes to pure IaaS which allows us to mix CPU/GPU and Disk combination on the same type of virtual machine. We can also customize IaaS sizes so we are not bound to a specific “instance type” Also Google Cloud has entered a partnership with Nutanix, so it is interesting to see where that goes compared to VMware on AWS and Azure Stack

Microsoft Azure: 50 Availble regions, (availability zones is in preview) but now we are mostly using Availability Sets which are mostly rack based availability. Has a long list of different services especially for Big Data and Analytics but of course DevOps is an important strategy for Microsoft to gain more developer focus. Also existing on-premises integrations both from an Idenitity/SQL/File perspective and also with Azure Stack is a big bet for Microsoft moving forward.

Via Marius Sandbu.