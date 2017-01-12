Home Data Center Run VM workloads on both 1Gb PS Series and 10Gb SC Series storage

Are you running your VMware virtual machines on 1Gb PS Series storage? Are you considering moving specific VM workloads to 10Gb SC Series storage? Are you looking for the best way to build your environment to support VM workloads on both platforms together?

If yes is your answer to these questions, this is the paper you want to read:

Deploying ESXi 6.0 with Dell PS and SC Series Storage on Separate iSCSI Networks

This blog post covers some of the high-level pieces from the paper.

PS Series best practices
To level-set, if you’re running a PS Series environment now, you should already be familiar with the best practices regarding the iSCSI SAN infrastructure. Even if you’re not, the figure below shows the first half of this solution: best practices design for a 1Gb PS Series iSCSI SAN architecture.

