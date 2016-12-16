Ruckus Unleashed — Define Tomorrow™

As promised in one of my earlier blogs, I am going to be over the next few weeks looking into the various controllers available from Ruckus Wireless. Rather than writing endless pages of content I thought it would be easier to share with you small videos summarising what the controller does, where it might fit into your business and how simple they are to configure for a basic/secure setup for wireless access.

The first of the videos will be covering the virtual SmartZone controller.

WiFi is faced with growing challenges in delivering high-performance and reliable WiFi. Enterprises must meet consumer needs for high-density, flexibility, and cost efficiency. The Ruckus virtual SmartZone – Essentials (vSZ-E) is a virtualized WLAN controller solution that meets these demands.

Designed for small, medium and large enterprises, the Ruckus vSZ-E delivers the cost and flexibility of virtualization with the scaling capabilities of the SmartZone Software Platform. This new WiFi platform offers ‘WiFi-as-you-grow’— the capability for your network to grow with and adapt to the changing needs of your business and deliver an optimal wireless experience.

