Roles in Remote Desktop Manager
In the past, when discussing security in Remote Desktop Manager, we talked about Security Groups. But things have changed and we are moving towards a Role Based Security System, since this gives you more flexibility than ever and offers a more granular protection system.
Roles are available with an advanced data source (SQL Server, SQL Azure, MySQL/MariaDB and Devolutions Server), they allow you to easily grant permissions to roles instead of granting permissions to one user at a time. You could also assign multiple roles to a user, which would unify all permissions. For example, a user who is assigned both the “technical” and “administrative” roles would have more access rights than a user who is limited to one or the other.
Creating a new role in RDM is fast and easy. Here’s what to do:
