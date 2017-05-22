Home Desktop Roles in Remote Desktop Manager

Roles in Remote Desktop Manager

0
Roles in Remote Desktop Manager
0

In the past, when discussing security in Remote Desktop Manager, we talked about Security Groups. But things have changed and we are moving towards a Role Based Security System, since this gives you more flexibility than ever and offers a more granular protection system.

Roles are available with an advanced data source (SQL Server, SQL Azure, MySQL/MariaDB and Devolutions Server), they allow you to easily grant permissions to roles instead of granting permissions to one user at a time. You could also assign multiple roles to a user, which would unify all permissions. For example, a user who is assigned both the “technical” and “administrative” roles would have more access rights than a user who is limited to one or the other.

Creating a new role in RDM is fast and easy. Here’s what to do:

Read the entire article here, Roles in Remote Desktop Manager

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495260098_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud Video Series Part 6: XenApp & XenDesktop Services Publishing Resources

          Bringing together all of the configuration from the videos within this series, I publish a desktop via the Citrix Cloud Library to show the XenApp and XenDekstop Service working as part of Citrix Cloud. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1495260111_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud Video Series Part 5: XenApp & XenDesktop Services Configuring StoreFront on premises

          1495260138_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud Video Series Part 4: XenApp & XenDesktop Services Configuring the VDA

          1495260125_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Cloud Video Series Part 3: XenApp & XenDesktop Services Preparing Studio

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video