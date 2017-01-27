Home Applications Roadblocks to Optimizing VMware Environments – Part I

Roadblocks to Optimizing VMware Environments – Part I

Roadblocks to Optimizing VMware Environments – Part I
This is the first post in a two-part series highlighting challenges IT teams face in optimizing VMware environments. The original text of this series appeared in an article on Data Informed.

When virtual computing first became popular, it was primarily used for non-business critical applications in pre-production environments, while critical applications were kept on physical servers. However, IT has warmed up to virtualization, recognizing the many benefits (reduced cost, increased agility, etc.) and moving more business-critical and database applications into virtual environments. In a recent survey of 518 IT professionals we conducted, we found that 81 percent of respondents are now running their business-critical applications, including SQL Server, Oracle or SAP, in their VMware environments.

While there are numerous benefits, virtualized environments introduce a new set of challenges for IT professionals. For IT teams tasked with finding and resolving performance issues in these environments, specifically those that can impact business-critical applications, many find they are hitting the same cumbersome roadblocks related to tools, time and strategy.

