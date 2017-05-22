RightScale moves into Top3 in Cloud Management Platforms + “Welcome Sheldon Lee-Wen”

We are delighted to welcome Sheldon Lee-Wen to our growing band of community-consultants at WhatMatrix. Sheldon joins the team of consultants driving the comparison of Cloud Management Platforms. Sheldon has extensive experience using CMP’s through his role as Director of Enterprise Architecture at CGI with particular insight into the RightScale Platform.

With Sheldon’s input we have just posted the full evaluation of RightScale over our 100+ evaluation features, which has taken it to the top three WhatMatrix scoring CMP solutions! In addition to this new evaluation, there have been many recent updates in the CMP category including updates to Morpheus and Cisco CloudCenter.

Check out the detailed technical evaluations of RightScale and the other CMP solutions (here) as well as our other comparison categories like Cloud Storage Gateways, Disaster Recovery, ADCs, SDS&HCI or Virtualization Platforms.”

With cloud developing many facets, CMP has developed into one of the hottest area in the industry – if you would like to join our community of contributing consultants please contact us.

As always we are happy to get input from the wider community on this or any of our evaluations. This can be done on the comparison page by contacting a respective contributor or within the comparison feature details on the “i” information popup dialogue box.

