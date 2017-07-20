Right! Systems Announces Partnership with Tricerat
We’re joining forces with Right! Systems in order to provide their customers with the most comprehensive IT management services possible. We’re lending our 20 years of printing and scanning experience to tackle your IT to-do list once and for all.
About Right! Systems
Since 1993, Right! Systems Inc. has provided business-driven, multi-vendor IT solutions to clients worldwide. Drawing on deep industry expertise and a portfolio of interrelated consulting, application, and infrastructure services, their solutions can help you gain control of your enterprise-wide technology, increase productivity and end-user satisfaction, refocus talent and energies on your core business, and decrease total cost of ownership.
Their ability to provide solutions that adapt to their customers’ ever-changing markets begins with a collaborative effort that allows you to seamlessly integrate technologies to meet your changing needs. As a leading technology services company and a comprehensive provider of consulting, integration, procurement and support services, Right! Systems professionals are there every step of the way. They work directly with you to provide insightful analysis and industry-specific counsel on strategy, best-practices, technology and management; from the design phase through implementation and beyond you can be sure they have a solution that will work for you.
Together, Right! Systems and Tricerat can help you:
- Print from any device to any printer, wherever your users work
- Eliminate print driver management and installation
- Access all advanced printer manufacturer features: secure print, stapling, collating, duplex, etc
- Manage your enterprise printers and print users from a centralized drag and drop console
Read the entire article here, Right! Systems Announces Partnership with Tricerat
via the fine folks at Tricerat
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]
Share this:
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper