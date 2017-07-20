Home Desktop Right! Systems Announces Partnership with Tricerat

We’re joining forces with Right! Systems in order to provide their customers with the most comprehensive IT management services possible. We’re lending our 20 years of printing and scanning experience to tackle your IT to-do list once and for all.

About Right! Systems
Since 1993, Right! Systems Inc. has provided business-driven, multi-vendor IT solutions to clients worldwide. Drawing on deep industry expertise and a portfolio of interrelated consulting, application, and infrastructure services, their solutions can help you gain control of your enterprise-wide technology, increase productivity and end-user satisfaction, refocus talent and energies on your core business, and decrease total cost of ownership.

Their ability to provide solutions that adapt to their customers’ ever-changing markets begins with a collaborative effort that allows you to seamlessly integrate technologies to meet your changing needs. As a leading technology services company and a comprehensive provider of consulting, integration, procurement and support services, Right! Systems professionals are there every step of the way. They work directly with you to provide insightful analysis and industry-specific counsel on strategy, best-practices, technology and management; from the design phase through implementation and beyond you can be sure they have a solution that will work for you.

Together, Right! Systems and Tricerat can help you:

  • Print from any device to any printer, wherever your users work
  • Eliminate print driver management and installation
  • Access all advanced printer manufacturer features: secure print, stapling, collating, duplex, etc
  • Manage your enterprise printers and print users from a centralized drag and drop console

Read the entire article here, Right! Systems Announces Partnership with Tricerat

via the fine folks at Tricerat

