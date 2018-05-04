Right sizing your virtual datacenter workloads has never been easier

We are happy to announce the addition of our new Sizing Recommendation Report, the second member of our Virtual Expert™ line of reports.

ControlUp Top Insights Dashboard was our first Virtual Expert report, which beyond summarizing usage over the last 24 hours, also delivers valuable insights about different moving parts within the monitored environment.

I like to think of Top Insights as the admin’s personal navigator, red flagging issues that may arise in one of the computation components. For example, the average logon time changed drastically compared the previous period, a certain application used way more resources than the average global benchmark, a new trend is starting to form within your daily active users? You’ll know it all.

Top Insights allowed us to find and notify admins about suspicious trends, detecting abnormalities by running a machine learning based algorithm – but we stopped at the notification step. Admins still needed to manually drill down into these highlighted trends to find the reason, mainly because we cannot know, for example, what drove more users connect to specific published resource.

The Sizing Recommendation Report is Virtual Expert-based report which, like its name implies, takes it a step further and uses data analysis and crunching to deliver actionable recommendations on how your environment can be optimized.

Our goal for this feature is simple: It’s to make it easier to optimize your resources. This new capability clearly spells out whether a VM needs more resources, which gives you a better and more consistent performance, or whether a VM has been provisioned resources it’s not using, which saves you money and/or allows you to reassign those resources to other VMs.

Our line of thought was to start with the basics. ControlUp already tracks a history of server and computer resource consumption data, and it has unique visibility into resource consumption and performance as measured from both the host and from within the guest OS. Host view tells us what resources have been allocated and the guest OS view gives us exact performance information. This puts us in a unique position to be able to make fact-based recommendations on resource sizing of monitored instances.

