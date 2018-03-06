Home Applications Right Place, Right Time, Right Team – Why I am so excited to expand my role at FSLogix

I have been around the block, maybe twice, but who’s counting?  I have worked for and With Multi-National, Multi-Billion Dollar companies.  I have worked for months, without a paycheck, to get start-ups, well, started up.  I have been a Support Technician, Engineer, Architect, Sales Person, Product Manager, and Executive; in the case of the aforementioned startups, simultaneously.  I have worked for people I didn’t care for – but far far more often the people I have worked with and for have been brilliant, talented, well intentioned, kind, tireless and oozing with passion.  Those short, but seemingly endless stints in ever shrinking coach seats aside, I have enjoyed every minute of the past, ummmm . . . few years.  In short, I have been seriously career blessed!

As great as all those years, places, roles and opportunities have been, I have never been so filled with excitement and anticipation as I am now, moving from an advisor at FSLogix, to a position on the team.

I could now write about the company’s solutions, customers, alliances, and so forth, and I certainly will in the future, but not now.  In this post, I would like to focus on the fundamental reason I am so excited for my opportunity to have an expanded role at FSLogix, and that is that FSLogix is at the right place, at the right time, with the right team.

In physics, time and space (or place) are fundamentally intertwined – even to the point of being one and the same, business is no different.  This can be illustrated using Electric Cars, which were common in the late 1800s, but due to a variety of reasons, largely went into hibernation until recently.  A combination of factors such as environmental considerations, technological advances driven by other applications, and a spike in gasoline and diesel prices, created the right TIME for the Electric Vehicle (EV) PLACE.

Read the entire article here, Right Place, Right Time, Right Team – Why I am so excited to expand my role at FSLogix

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

Applications
Desktop
News
FSLogix
FSLogix

