Review – Goliath Application Availability Monitor

Review – Goliath Application Availability Monitor
One of the issues with a RDS/Citrix/Horizon enviroment is actually capturing how the experience feels like for an end-user and being able to detect and see how the end-user sees the logon process. Most monitoring tools today focus on the performance on the terminal servers looking at CPU/Memory and storage available or looking at services that are actually running using service monitoring tools like System Center Operations Manager and so on. The issue with these is that they are infrastructure focused which of course is an important aspect but we also need to look at the end-user layer as well. This is something that Goliath have worked closely on with the release of Application Availability Monitor, which allows us to do monitor of enduser applications and desktop using realtime logon test as an end-user from different locations. They also provide visibility into all applications and desktops being launched, with reports and drilldown analytics detailing whether logons succeeded, failed, or where slow.

They also provide screenshots of each process to make it easier for helpdesk to determine where the issue lies.

The architecture is pretty product is pretty simple, it consists of the Goliath Availabilty server which stores and maintance state of the connectivity and stores the result in a SQL Server database which can either be locally installed as part of the goliath server or using a remote setup NOTE: If you download the trial from their website the product will by default install with SQL Express embedded with the installation. We also have the availability agents which actually performs the tests against the different enviroment regardless if it is Microsoft RDS, Citrix XenDesktop or Horizon View.

Read the entire article here, Review – Goliath application availability monitor

Via Marius Sandbu.

IT Blog by Marius Sandbu
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu

Marius Sandbu (@msandbu on Twitter), works as an Cloud Architect at Exclusive Networks/BigTec in Norway. Primary focusing on Software defined datacenter solution and how they integrate with end-user computing technology and also works alot with cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure. Marius is also an Microsoft MVP, Veeam Vanguard, VMware vExpert and is also the author of many Citrix NetScaler books and shares his thought and ideas about technolgy on his blog.

