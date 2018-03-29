Restore backups from a cloud with Veeam Agent for Windows

In my previous blog, we walked through Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows configurations and ways it provides for backing up data on travelers’ laptops to a cloud provider. Now should you need to recover your data, let’s see how to do it and which options you have with Veeam Agent.

Restoring files and volumes from a cloud backup

Now that we have a full backup in the cloud, we are able to restore individual files along with volumes to our workstation using the Veeam Agent console. To restore individual files, simply open the Veeam Agent console, click on whichever restore point you intend on using, and select the “Restore files” icon. Should you have a need, you can also restore entire volumes from the cloud using the “Restore volume” icon.

Restoring volumes directly from the Agent console can be useful for imaging a secondary or attached drive; however, if the boot volume is in need of restore, we must rely on the Veeam bootable media we created earlier. At its core, Veeam bootable media is nothing but a stripped-down Windows image that includes a number of useful utilities outside of the Veeam functionality.

