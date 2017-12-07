RES ONE Workspace 2016 SR1 Supports Windows 10 ‘Anniversary’ Edition: Branches Gone Wild!

Today, we’re very proud to announce the availability of RES ONE Workspace 2016 SR1. With this release, we will officially support the latest edition of Windows 10, version 1607 or otherwise known as the ‘Anniversary’ edition.

But wait… what about the various branches of Windows 10?! Not familiar with the branches? Here are all the versions of Windows 10 that exist:

Current Branch:

Windows 10 v1507 OS build 10240.xxxxx CB (July 2015)

Windows 10 v1511 OS build 10586.xxxxx CB (Nov 2015)

Windows 10 v1607 OS build 14393.xxxxx CB (Aug 2016)

Current Branch for Business:

Windows 10 v1507 OS build 10240.xxxxx CBB (July 2015)

Windows 10 v1511 OS build 10586.xxxxx CBB (April 2016)

Windows 10 v1607 OS build 14393.xxxxx CBB (Nov 2016)

Long-Term Service Branch:

Windows 10 v1507 OS build 10240.xxxxx LTSB (July 2015)

Windows 10 v1607 OS build 14393.xxxxx LTSB (Aug 2016)

Via the fine folks at Ivanti.