RES ONE Security Joins Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access Program

RES ONE Security Joins Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access Program
RES ONE extends security and management capabilities to Citrix environments

RES, a leading software company, today announced that its RES ONE Security, a dynamic, people-centric approach to managing security, has successfully completed the verification as part of the Citrix Ready Secure Remote Access program. This program showcases partner products that integrate with Citrix products and adds an extra layer of security to enhance secure remote access. Through this program, RES aims to help IT leaders quickly find solutions for their secure remote access needs. These joint solutions offerings can help secure your corporate network from data theft and other security attacks.

The Citrix Ready program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that RES ONE Security has successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix, and can be trusted to work seamlessly with XenDesktop, XenApp, XenMobile, XenServer, and NetScaler to secure digital workspaces while maximizing productivity and flexibility.

RES is the leader in creating, automating and securing digital workspaces. Its RES ONE Security offering combines automation and self service with security capabilities to empower today’s agile workforce with the right access to apps and services. RES provides a unique, people-centric approach to managing security, identity and access management and governance in the workspace through adaptive security, context awareness and comprehensive hybrid workspace support. Together, RES and Citrix provide better endpoint management, easy policy-driven access, IT service delivery automation and adaptive security and compliance.

“As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we extend the security and management capabilities of Citrix products,” said Tripp Purvis, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, RES. “The offering clearly demonstrates our ability to work closely with trusted partners, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers. RES enables workers with the right workspace to fit their needs, often resulting in increased adoption of Citrix technologies and faster ROI.”

“RES has participated in the Citrix Ready program, offering solutions that have been verified to support Citrix virtualization technologies to help organizations deploy, secure and maximize the productivity of digital workspaces,” said Siddharth Rabindran, Director, Citrix Ready program at Citrix. “By using RES solutions with Citrix networking and virtualization offerings, organizations can provide users with applications and digital services they need to perform their jobs with greater efficiency and security.”

RES at Citrix Synergy

RES will be available at Booth #403 to conduct demos, share success stories and provide insights on how RES can help you keep your enterprise secure while increasing unimpeded worker productivity. Citrix Synergy 2017 is at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from May 23-25, 2017.

RES Software
RES Software RES Software is an enterprise software solution that transforms how users consume IT services through proactive, secure and automated delivery and return of IT services, with a great user experience. Our IT automation technology helps IT professionals master the impacts of IT consumerization, increasingly sophisticated corporate users, bring-your-own-device initiatives and cloud technologies by building a foundation for delivering IT as a Service (ITaaS).

