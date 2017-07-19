Home Cloud Computing RES Acquisition FAQ With Jon Rolls

RES Acquisition FAQ With Jon Rolls

RES Acquisition FAQ With Jon Rolls
The dust is far from settled, but as you will have seen (here) we are busy integrating RES Software into the rapidly-expanding Ivanti family. Between the positive press comments (here for example) and social media (for example) we have also been inundated with questions and requests for more information from partners, customers and the wider ecosystem. Here’s some clarification on the most frequent enquiries:

Q: Who are RES Software?

A: RES is a software vendor, headquartered out of the Netherlands, that delivers user environment management and identity governance across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Their vision of automating IT and unifying IT operations with security and service management is closely aligned to our own vision for unifying IT.

More specifically, over the last 18 years RES has evolved from improving the user experience in Citrix virtual desktops and sessions into a more service management-like offering, specialized in IT workflows and automation, especially related to user accounts and identity.

Q: Why did Ivanti acquire RES?

A: Multiple reasons! RES has technology that is very complimentary to our own, especially in the ITSM areas such as workflow automation and identity provisioning. RES also brings over 200 connectors to third party systems for automating administration of user identities and access, which fits well into our vision of unifying IT and bringing disparate systems together.

