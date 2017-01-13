Remote server management with PowerShell provides advanced administration capabilities, saves time, and prevents human errors. In this article, you’ll learn about remote server management tricks, PowerShell scripting, common system administration tasks, and how can SysKit help you with them.

Why use PowerShell for remote server management?

By definition, PowerShell is a task automation and configuration management shell based on the .NET framework. It closely resembles Command Prompt, but it is in fact much more powerful, as one could conclude from the name. But what does it really do?

PowerShell lets you perform various tasks by executing scripts on remote and local servers. It tremendously lowers the effort required for bulk administration and multi-step processes in large corporate networks. Most importantly—it’s scalable. Manual task performing doesn’t scale, and doing the same task on a thousand servers is something you really should reconsider.

It includes a scripting language and introduces cmdlets—single-function command-lines built into the shell. You can use each cmdlet as a single function, but the real power shows when you combine cmdlets to perform complex tasks. The latest PowerShell version is 5.0, and it is compatible with scripts written for previous versions. PowerShell is not going away anytime soon, so learning it is a good investment.

Read the entire article here, Remote Server Management with PowerShell

via the fine folks at Acceleratio!