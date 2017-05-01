Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing NVIDIA GRID 4.2 released (367.92/369.95)
NVIDIA have released new drivers for NVIDIA GRID 4.2 for March 2017.
New in this Release:
- NVIDIA GRID 4.2 has multiple fixes that improve memory management and NVFBC optimizations that ensure that surface allocations in the Frame Buffer are managed more efficiently to increase stability. The latest release includes frame buffer residency optimizations. Now, during high-memory pressure situations where there is a lack of or high competition for frame buffer, users remain resident-in.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
- Support for Citrix XenServer 7.1
- Support for the following Linux guest OS versions:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3
- CentOS 7.3
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Important notes – Note: XenServer 7.1 is the last XenServer release supported on GRID K1 and K2. Citrix XenServer 6.2 is no longer supported.
