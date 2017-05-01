Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing NVIDIA GRID 4.2 released (367.92/369.95)

Poppelgaard is a technology evangelist and subject matter expert in remote graphics and helping companies virtualize 2D/3D graphics in the cloud for customers around the world. He specializes in how CAD/CAE/CAM/entertainment/media applications can be virtualized with Citrix, VMware, and Microsoft SBC/VDI technologies with NVIDIA and AMD offerings, he has worked extensively with Citrix HDX 3D Pro since 2008. In 2011 he was one of the organizers of a successful event where vendors including Citrix, HP, Autodesk and NVIDIA were gathered to demonstrate HDX 3D Pro to a wider audience, and in 2013 he spoke at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference and at Citrix HQ on a Webinar for global markets.