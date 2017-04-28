Home Applications Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) now GA with Azure NV-series

Microsoft Azure is moving really fast and 29 datacenters around the world is now online. I was in Japan some weeks ago (week 14) and did a presentation at E2EVC on NV series and how easy it is to build Virtual machines with NV-series. At that time I demonstrated live heavy graphics application such as Autodesk Revit, Navisworks running from Azure SE Asia (Singapore) with RDP10 to my Microsoft Surfacebook in Japan on hotel wifi and it worked actually really good. Some weeks later I was home in Denmark, I was preparing my speech for Azure Bootcamp in Aarhus, Denmark. I noticed that a new datacenter in Japan West (Osaka) and Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) have gone “Operational” and more specific Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) now was live with Azure NV6, NV12, NV24. This is really awesome and I had to try it out.

To summary up, Microsoft have made their datacenter in Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) online some weeks ago offering NV-series (NV6,NV12,NV24) this is great for customers in Japan getting low latency from their cities to Azure GPU enabled visualization instances.

Read the entire article here, Poppelgaard – blog about Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) now GA with Azure NV-series – Poppelgaard

via Thomas Poppelgaard

Thomas Poppelgaard
Thomas Poppelgaard Poppelgaard is a technology evangelist and subject matter expert in remote graphics and helping companies virtualize 2D/3D graphics in the cloud for customers around the world. He specializes in how CAD/CAE/CAM/entertainment/media applications can be virtualized with Citrix, VMware, and Microsoft SBC/VDI technologies with NVIDIA and AMD offerings, he has worked extensively with Citrix HDX 3D Pro since 2008. In 2011 he was one of the organizers of a successful event where vendors including Citrix, HP, Autodesk and NVIDIA were gathered to demonstrate HDX 3D Pro to a wider audience, and in 2013 he spoke at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference and at Citrix HQ on a Webinar for global markets.

