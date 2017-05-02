Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) now GA with Azure NV-series

Microsoft Azure is moving really fast and 29 datacenters around the world is now online. I was in Japan some weeks ago (week 14) and did a presentation at E2EVC on NV series and how easy it is to build Virtual machines with NV-series. At that time I demonstrated live heavy graphics application such as Autodesk Revit, Navisworks running from Azure SE Asia (Singapore) with RDP10 to my Microsoft Surfacebook in Japan on hotel wifi and it worked actually really good. Some weeks later I was home in Denmark, I was preparing my speech for Azure Bootcamp in Aarhus, Denmark. I noticed that a new datacenter in Japan West (Osaka) and Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) have gone “Operational” and more specific Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) now was live with Azure NV6, NV12, NV24. This is really awesome and I had to try it out.

To summary up, Microsoft have made their datacenter in Japan East (Tokyo, Saitama) online some weeks ago offering NV-series (NV6,NV12,NV24) this is great for customers in Japan getting low latency from their cities to Azure GPU enabled visualization instances.

The NV instance are optimized and designed for remote visualization, streaming, gaming, encoding and VDI scenarios utilizing frameworks such as OpenGL and DirectX, customers can use Windows Server 2016 or Windows Server 2012 and further virtualize with session sharing technologies such as Microsoft RDS / Citrix XenApp and do GPU sharing from Azure NV instances.

