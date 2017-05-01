Home Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing HPE m710x & Citrix

Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing HPE m710x & Citrix

0
Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing HPE m710x & Citrix
0

Now HPE has a new server cartridges available and a new appliance that targets a new business opportunity for SMB/medium customers. Previously you needed to buy a Moonshot 1500 solution that was a 4.3 U chassis, where you could add up to 45 server cartridges. This have changed and new offerings are now available from HPE. These include Edgeline. HPE Edgeline EL1000 Converged IoT System support one HPE Proliant server cartridge and HPE Edgeline EL4000 Converged IoT System, which support up to four HPE Proliant server cartridges. This is great for business that would like CPU/GPU/Fast storage and IO in small capacity but require fast performance. These appliances are also built for IoT systems. This means that HPE Edgeline is a more accessible solution for companies no matter their size or demand.

Testing Mythology

I have been testing the m710x with Citrix XenDesktop 7.9 HDX 3D Pro and Windows 10 anniversary edition. I tested several applications from Autodesk, PTC, Siemens and Rheino.

The goal was to show the user experience how it is compared to NVIDIA GRID, which is industry standard of GPU enabled desktop/apps. This is not a benchmark measuring time to load, its simply testing the user responsiveness of one connection which is m710x (2GB video memory) vs NVIDIA GRID K2 K260Q profile (2GB video memory).

Read the entire article here, Poppelgaard – blog about Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing HPE m710x & Citrix

via Thomas Poppelgaard

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Thomas Poppelgaard
Thomas Poppelgaard Poppelgaard is a technology evangelist and subject matter expert in remote graphics and helping companies virtualize 2D/3D graphics in the cloud for customers around the world. He specializes in how CAD/CAE/CAM/entertainment/media applications can be virtualized with Citrix, VMware, and Microsoft SBC/VDI technologies with NVIDIA and AMD offerings, he has worked extensively with Citrix HDX 3D Pro since 2008. In 2011 he was one of the organizers of a successful event where vendors including Citrix, HP, Autodesk and NVIDIA were gathered to demonstrate HDX 3D Pro to a wider audience, and in 2013 he spoke at NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference and at Citrix HQ on a Webinar for global markets.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492685305_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Building an Intelligent Bot

          Microsoft Bot Framework and Azure Bot Services represent Microsoft’s “conversations” platform. In this session, learn how to create a new way to interact with your users and to transform your business, by adding this new interaction layer, with these developer tools to help you creating intelligent agents. Go build your own Bot! https://dev.botframework.com/ This video is from […]

          read more
          maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: What’s new with Azure Machine Learning

          1493371474_maxresdefault.jpg

          Reduce User Logon Time with Citrix Workspace Environment Management – Video

          1493171473_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: What Is A Modernized Data Center?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video