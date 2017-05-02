Citrix XenApp Essentials is now available on Microsoft Azure.

Citrix XenApp is replacing Microsoft Azure RemoteApp and customers can now benefit the technology from Citrix in a simplified portal on Azure to deliver published apps to any device from any Azure datacenter.

Citrix XenApp Essentials is the fastest and easiest way to securely deliver Windows apps from Microsoft Azure to any device. This unique application virtualization service combines industry-leading XenApp technology with the power and flexibility of Microsoft Azure to provide a simple, prescriptive, and easy-to-consume app delivery solution. Citrix and Microsoft deliver an integrated experience that simplifies onboarding for XenApp Essentials and Azure IaaS, providing a single interface to design, deploy and deliver virtualized Windows apps from Azure.Centralize Control and Increase Mobility with Citrix XenApp Essentials

Scale app workloads easily in Azure for temporary or contract workers without acquiring expensive hardware.

Mobilize your workforce by providing access to legacy Windows apps from anywhere, at any time and on any device.

Easily expand to branch offices around the world by centrally managing your app workloads and leveraging the Azure data center.

Simplify provisioning, on-going management and monitoring of Windows apps hosted on Azure.

Read the entire article here, Poppelgaard – blog about Remote Graphics (Citrix, VMware, Microsoft) and Visual Computing Citrix XenApp Essentials – Microsoft Azure – Poppelgaard

via Thomas Poppelgaard