Home Desktop Remote Desktop Manager User Spotlight: Thomas Higgins

Remote Desktop Manager User Spotlight: Thomas Higgins

0
Remote Desktop Manager User Spotlight: Thomas Higgins
0

“Extensive built-in security that supports easy-to-implement best practices is why I believe RDM is the best solution for organizational use.”

Some of you may recognize Thomas as one of the more active community members here on the Devolutions blog. We’re always happy when he can take time from his busy schedule to share his comments, opinions and insights.

Recently, we had the opportunity to connect with him and explore how he’s using Remote Desktop Manager to tame the IT chaos in his world. Here’s a recap of our discussion:

Please share a little about your industry, offerings, machines and tools.

Our main focus is on B2B web-based application development for the medical industry. I’m part of a team of 4 IT pros who manage around 500 machines with Remote Desktop Manager, which we’ve been using for about 3 years. If I include many of the legacy systems in our environment that I haven’t yet needed to log into, the number of machines jumps to around 650.

In addition to Remote Desktop Manager, I use RDP and SSH. The protocols and tools that I use with Remote Desktop Manager include http/https, VMware client, RVTool plugin, and the SQL Server Management Studio plugin. In the past, I’ve also used HyperV Client, AWS Console, Cisco ASDM and the Spiceworks plugin. I’m still looking to setup for VPN, but haven’t done so yet because right now the need is low.

Read the entire article here, Remote Desktop Manager User Spotlight: Thomas Higgins

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

More Resources:

Categories:
Desktop
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486568837_maxresdefault.jpg

        Compare different SQL Servers using SQLDocKit – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video you can learn how to compare different SQL Servers, track the configuration changes made during a certain time frame, find indicators of potential problems, and align your TEST, DEV, UAT, and Production environments. Table of contents 04:40 Agenda 05:45 SQLDocKit Overview 17:15 Demo 30:50 Q&A SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed […]

        read more
        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1486475833_maxresdefault.jpg

          Just in Time Management Platform Video

          JMP is VMware’s next-generation desktop and application delivery platform. It leverages VMware’s Instant Clones, App Volumes, and User Environment Management technologies so customers can easily scale and deliver feature rich, secure desktops to their end users on demand. From the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1486602726_maxresdefault.jpg

          Challenge yourself in LabWarz at VeeamON 2017 Video

          1486518560_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon Cloud Demo Video

          1486538738_maxresdefault.jpg

          IPM Breakfast Video Series – What You Missed at VMworld

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video