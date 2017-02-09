Remote Desktop Manager User Spotlight: Thomas Higgins

“Extensive built-in security that supports easy-to-implement best practices is why I believe RDM is the best solution for organizational use.”

Some of you may recognize Thomas as one of the more active community members here on the Devolutions blog. We’re always happy when he can take time from his busy schedule to share his comments, opinions and insights.

Recently, we had the opportunity to connect with him and explore how he’s using Remote Desktop Manager to tame the IT chaos in his world. Here’s a recap of our discussion:

Please share a little about your industry, offerings, machines and tools.

Our main focus is on B2B web-based application development for the medical industry. I’m part of a team of 4 IT pros who manage around 500 machines with Remote Desktop Manager, which we’ve been using for about 3 years. If I include many of the legacy systems in our environment that I haven’t yet needed to log into, the number of machines jumps to around 650.

In addition to Remote Desktop Manager, I use RDP and SSH. The protocols and tools that I use with Remote Desktop Manager include http/https, VMware client, RVTool plugin, and the SQL Server Management Studio plugin. In the past, I’ve also used HyperV Client, AWS Console, Cisco ASDM and the Spiceworks plugin. I’m still looking to setup for VPN, but haven’t done so yet because right now the need is low.

