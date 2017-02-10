Remote Desktop Manager Startup Checklist for Teams

Step 3– Select Your Security Provider

It’s important to select your security provider before importing or creating any data in your database so nobody can read your entry configuration data, even when people have direct access to your database. Regardless of the security provider you select, the passwords stored in your database are always encrypted using AES 256 bit encryption.

Go to Administration – Security Provider – Change security settings.

Select your preferred Security Provider type.

Click on Apply to save and apply the changes made to your Security Provider.

Step 4 – Setup a Team Folder for Default Settings

Create a team folder to store your default settings template. Modify your path to point directly to your network share. Don’t forget that if you have remote workers, you will need to make sure they have offline access to the network share (Windows 10 – sync center). Here’s how:

