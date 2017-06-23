Home Desktop Remote Desktop Manager Spotlight on Password List – Video

Remote Desktop Manager Spotlight on Password List – Video

0
The Password List credential entry allows you to create a single credential entry in Remote Desktop Manager to hold all of your usernames/passwords instead of one username/password per credential entry.

This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions

