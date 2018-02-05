Remote Desktop Manager Spotlight on Move Rights – Video
The Move Rights lets you determine which individual users has the right to move entries in your database in Remote Desktop Manager.
This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.
The Move Rights lets you determine which individual users has the right to move entries in your database in Remote Desktop Manager.
This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.
IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.
Like any service desk supervisor, Lisa Golson at insurance education organization The Institutes needed a way to organize her hardware and software tickets and give end users a platform to quickly report their issues. Lisa has found all that and more with ServiceDesk Plus. Aside from complete ticket management features, ServiceDesk Plus also offers detailed […]
Visit Our Sponsors