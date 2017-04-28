Home Desktop Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) for Windows vs. RDM for iOS

Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) for Windows vs. RDM for iOS

0
Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) for Windows vs. RDM for iOS
0

Recently, I looked at the differences between RDM for Windows and RDM for Android. But don’t worry, I haven’t forgotten all of you iPhone and iPad fans, because today we’ll be comparing RDM for Windows to RDM for iOS (and to be honest, I’m kind of an Apple fan myself!).

About RDM for iOS

First of all, in case you’ve spent the last couple of years encased in carbonite a la Han Solo and don’t know what I’m talking about: RDM for iOS is a free app that lets you access all of your remote connections and passwords directly from your iPhone or iPad. The app is powerful, easy-to-use and loaded with features. For example, you can manage users, change access rights, launch connections, import or export data, and so much more – all without having to head into the office.

Head to Head

Here’s a head-to-head look at RDM for Windows vs. RDM for iOS, both using an XML data source. We’ll cover three key aspects: Features, Supported Remote Connections, and Credential Types.

Read the entire article here, RDM for Windows vs. RDM for iOS

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493311233_maxresdefault.jpg

          Work Anywhere on Any Device with VMware Horizon Apps – Video Demo

          Want a unified digital workspace with access to any app at any time in any place? See how VMware Horizon Apps delivers virtualized applications to leading companies and schools in an enterprise-secure, consumer-simple solution. Learn more at http://www.vmware.com/products/horizon-apps.html. This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1492685430_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: SQL Server 2017: BI enhancements

          1493306405_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Preparing to Image your First Rack

          1493306596_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud Foundation Video – Expanding a Workload Domain

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video