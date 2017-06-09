Home Desktop Remote Desktop Manager: How-to use One Time Password (OTP)

Remote Desktop Manager: How-to use One Time Password (OTP)

Remote Desktop Manager: How-to use One Time Password (OTP)
Remote Desktop Manager has done it again, we pulled another rabbit out of a hat to simplify your life! RDM has added One Time Password (OTP) to our long list of supported credential entries. You can now get all the benefit of the OTP without all the hassle that could come with managing multiple 2FA to authenticate yourself on different websites.

What is OTP?

An OTP (One Time Password) is an automatically generated numeric or alphanumeric string of characters that authenticates a user. The password is only valid for a single login session or transaction.

Benefits of OTP

There are several important benefits of using an OTP, including:

Read the entire article here, How-to use One Time Password (OTP)

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys

