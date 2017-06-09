Remote Desktop Manager: How-to use One Time Password (OTP)
Remote Desktop Manager has done it again, we pulled another rabbit out of a hat to simplify your life! RDM has added One Time Password (OTP) to our long list of supported credential entries. You can now get all the benefit of the OTP without all the hassle that could come with managing multiple 2FA to authenticate yourself on different websites.
What is OTP?
An OTP (One Time Password) is an automatically generated numeric or alphanumeric string of characters that authenticates a user. The password is only valid for a single login session or transaction.
Benefits of OTP
There are several important benefits of using an OTP, including:
Read the entire article here, How-to use One Time Password (OTP)
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper