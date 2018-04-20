Remote Desktop Manager Database Upgrade Steps

Ah yes, once again it’s time to get back to basics! A little while ago, I discussed how Remote Desktop Manager sometimes needs a database upgrade to ensure new features are properly added Today, I want to dig a little bit deeper — while still keeping things nice and simple — by looking at the steps involved in a database upgrade. [Please note that the following applies to installations that are using a database as their data source.]

Step 1: Login with Admin Rights

Start by logging into Remote Desktop Manager. You must have administrative rights, and you must also be the SYSDBA or DB_OWNER, for those of you already following our best practices, that would be the RDMOWNER account. This is a security feature that ensures only authorized users can perform a database upgrade.

Step 2: Connect as the Sole User

During the upgrade process you need to be the sole user of the database. If members of your team need to access the database, simply ask them to temporarily work in offline mode. If you’re using DVLS, there’s already a handy “TAKE OFFLINE” command to help you out with that!

Step 3: Backup your Database

I can’t emphasize this enough: before upgrading, always, always and always backup your database! It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Step 4: Install the Latest Version (if Necessary)

If you don’t have the latest version of Remote Desktop Manager, you’ll need to download and install it. You can check by going to Help– Check for Updates and then clicking OK. Or if you prefer, you can go to the download page and get the latest version. If you’re using a personal workstation, you may want to use the Portable (USB) deployment model.

Step 5: Upgrade the Database

Once you’ve installed (if necessary) the latest version of Remote Desktop Manager, there are two ways to upgrade the database: automatic and manual.

Automatic: When you access your data source, you’ll be prompted with an upgrade message. Simply authorize the upgrade.

Read the entire article here, Remote Desktop Manager Basics: Database Upgrade Steps

Via the fine folks at Devolutions