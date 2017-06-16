Remote Desktop Manager Case Study: Visma IT&C

“Remote Desktop Manager is an all-in-one tool and not just an RDP tool. It makes our work more efficient and easier.”

– Paul Vilcu, System Administrator, Visma IT&C

Client Snapshot: Visma IT&C

Visma IT & Communications makes businesses more efficient by delivering software, commerce solutions, retail IT solutions, and IT-related projects and consulting. More than 500,000 customers benefit from Visma’s suite of products and services, and over 300,000 customers rely on Visma as a hosting partner.

Visma’s Challenges

Visma’s IT team manages approximately 4,000 servers, machines and devices. However, the team was facing challenges and limitations with its previous remote desktop tools, including:

The inability to configure tabbed views

RDP connection limits

Cumbersome, non-intuitive interfaces

Bugs leading to lost credentials

