Remote Desktop Manager Case Study: Visma IT&C

Remote Desktop Manager Case Study: Visma IT&C
“Remote Desktop Manager is an all-in-one tool and not just an RDP tool. It makes our work more efficient and easier.”

– Paul Vilcu, System Administrator, Visma IT&C

Client Snapshot: Visma IT&C

Visma IT & Communications makes businesses more efficient by delivering software, commerce solutions, retail IT solutions, and IT-related projects and consulting. More than 500,000 customers benefit from Visma’s suite of products and services, and over 300,000 customers rely on Visma as a hosting partner.

Visma’s Challenges

Visma’s IT team manages approximately 4,000 servers, machines and devices. However, the team was facing challenges and limitations with its previous remote desktop tools, including:

  • The inability to configure tabbed views
  • RDP connection limits
  • Cumbersome, non-intuitive interfaces
  • Bugs leading to lost credentials

Read the entire article here, Case Study: Visma IT&C – The Devolutions Blog

