Remote Desktop Manager Case Study: Visma IT&C
“Remote Desktop Manager is an all-in-one tool and not just an RDP tool. It makes our work more efficient and easier.”
– Paul Vilcu, System Administrator, Visma IT&C
Client Snapshot: Visma IT&C
Visma IT & Communications makes businesses more efficient by delivering software, commerce solutions, retail IT solutions, and IT-related projects and consulting. More than 500,000 customers benefit from Visma’s suite of products and services, and over 300,000 customers rely on Visma as a hosting partner.
Visma’s Challenges
Visma’s IT team manages approximately 4,000 servers, machines and devices. However, the team was facing challenges and limitations with its previous remote desktop tools, including:
- The inability to configure tabbed views
- RDP connection limits
- Cumbersome, non-intuitive interfaces
- Bugs leading to lost credentials
Read the entire article here, Case Study: Visma IT&C – The Devolutions Blog
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published