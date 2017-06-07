Remote Desktop Manager Case Study: Station 28

“I strongly recommend RDM for any support team, and especially those with a rotating on call staff. The hours we save by using RDM pay for the product every year 10 times over!”

Client Snapshot

Station 28 is a professional information technology services firm located in Buffalo, NY that provides monitoring, hosting, security and technology consulting. The company employs several IT professionals who provide expert-level solutions to clients in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, legal, financial, and not-for-profit.

Station 28’s Challenges

Station 28 was using several remote management tools depending on client needs, and organizing these different systems was a major drain of time and resources. Other key challenges the company faced included:

Wasting an excessive amount of time logging into servers at client locations

Difficulty to efficiently manage and organize VPN client connections

Concerns around password management security, which was especially problematic since keeping its clients safe was the company’s main goal

On occasion, slow response times that were not up to the company’s high client-service standards

