Remote Desktop Manager Case Study: Station 28
“I strongly recommend RDM for any support team, and especially those with a rotating on call staff. The hours we save by using RDM pay for the product every year 10 times over!”
Client Snapshot
Station 28 is a professional information technology services firm located in Buffalo, NY that provides monitoring, hosting, security and technology consulting. The company employs several IT professionals who provide expert-level solutions to clients in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, legal, financial, and not-for-profit.
Station 28’s Challenges
Station 28 was using several remote management tools depending on client needs, and organizing these different systems was a major drain of time and resources. Other key challenges the company faced included:
- Wasting an excessive amount of time logging into servers at client locations
- Difficulty to efficiently manage and organize VPN client connections
- Concerns around password management security, which was especially problematic since keeping its clients safe was the company’s main goal
- On occasion, slow response times that were not up to the company’s high client-service standards
Read the entire article here, Case Study: Station 28 – The Devolutions Blog
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper