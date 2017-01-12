Remote Desktop Manager Case Study: Siemens Building Technologies (SBT)
“A big win is that we can now securely manage our connections and credentials in a way that is easy to update, easy to share, and easy to protect. It is also incredibly easy now to add access for a new technician to a certain scope of connections and/or credentials, just by proper placement in AD groups. No more emailing connections or storing them in a network location, no more texting credentials, and so on.”
—Eric Olmstead, SBT’s Building Automation Senior Programmer
Client Snapshot
Siemens Building Technologies (SBT), an Operating Division of Siemens AG, is a global electronics and information technology company that employs more than 40,000 people worldwide. The enterprise provides a complete offering of technical infrastructure for security, comfort and efficiency in buildings.
SBT’s Challenges
SBT’s West Sacramento, California, branch IT team manages approximately 30 servers, and supports the high-tech needs of both customers and the local office. However, the team was constantly facing several remote connection management-related challenges, including the following:
Read the entire article here, Case Study: Siemens Building Technologies (SBT)
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
