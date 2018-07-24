Remote Desktop Manager 32-bit or 64-bit?

Some questions in life are hard to answer, like: would you rather step on a piece of Lego barefoot every day for a week or get a single paper cut between your toes? (Don’t worry, there’s a cure.) Or in a battle between Deadpool and…actually, forget that. Deadpool would always win!

But other questions are easy to answer, such as: should you use Remote Desktop Manager 32-bit version or 64-bit version? Well my friends, please allow me to answer that one for you right now!

Here’s the short answer:

Previously when installing RDM, you had the option of installing the 32-bit version or the 64-bit version. However, like many applications that integrate with various third party tools, we used to recommend using the 32-bit version, but that is a thing of the past my friends! Now, when first installing RDM, it still installs both the 32-bit and the 64-bit version, but the RDM’s shortcut will now automatically launch the 64-bit version, no more question to have!

Now for the longer answer:

As you probably know, with the arrival of Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012, some of our users started to have memory issues with the 32-bit version. Launching multiple embedded sessions at the same time would cause some users to run out of addressable memory. That’s why we created the 64-bit version.

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.