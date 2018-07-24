Home Applications Remote Desktop Manager 32-bit or 64-bit?

Remote Desktop Manager 32-bit or 64-bit?

0
Remote Desktop Manager 32-bit or 64-bit?
0

Some questions in life are hard to answer, like: would you rather step on a piece of Lego barefoot every day for a week or get a single paper cut between your toes? (Don’t worry, there’s a cure.) Or in a battle between Deadpool and…actually, forget that. Deadpool would always win!

But other questions are easy to answer, such as: should you use Remote Desktop Manager 32-bit version or 64-bit version? Well my friends, please allow me to answer that one for you right now!

Here’s the short answer:

Previously when installing RDM, you had the option of installing the 32-bit version or the 64-bit version. However, like many applications that integrate with various third party tools, we used to recommend using the 32-bit version, but that is a thing of the past my friends! Now, when first installing RDM, it still installs both the 32-bit and the 64-bit version, but the RDM’s shortcut will now automatically launch the 64-bit version, no more question to have!

Now for the longer answer:

As you probably know, with the arrival of Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012, some of our users started to have memory issues with the 32-bit version. Launching multiple embedded sessions at the same time would cause some users to run out of addressable memory. That’s why we created the 64-bit version.

Read the entire article here, Remote Desktop Manager 32-bit or 64-bit?

Via the fine folks at Devolutions.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
News
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1530138425_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

        The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]

        read more
        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1532446025_hqdefault.jpg

          Amazon WorkSpaces – Double-Hop support Video

          To meet the corporate regulatory requirements, some business applications are not allowed to be installed on Amazon WorkSpaces, only on the on-premise environment. To access these business applications, users need to connect from within Amazon WorkSpaces back to the on-premise environment. To meet this requirement, the context of the users’ endpoint needs to be available […]

          read more
          1530328925_maxresdefault.jpg

          Goliath Technologies Cerner Troubleshooting – Video

          1530382324_maxresdefault.jpg

          Goliath Technologies Epic Troubleshooting – Video

          1529065625_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST Contextual Security – Use Case (Conditional Access based on Security State) Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video