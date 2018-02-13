As you probably know, RDM integrates with several public object storage repositories, such as AmazonS3, Azure Blog, Dropbox, OneDrive and Azure Table Storage Explorer. But there was always one guest missing from the party — until now! Behold a new integration that lets you launch Google Drive directly from RDM.

Google Drive allows you to access your files anywhere through a secure cloud storage that also offers file backup for your photos, videos, documents and much more. Your free Google Drive starts you with 15GB of free online Google storage and allows you to easily share your files and folders with others.

Here’s the Setup:

Read the entire article here, Remote Desktop Manager 13 New Feature: Google Drive Integration