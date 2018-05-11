Home Desktop Remote Desktop Manager 13.5 New Integrations

Remote Desktop Manager 13.5 New Integrations

Remote Desktop Manager 13.5 New Integrations
Here at Devolutions, we just love adding new integrations to our ever-growing family, because the more we add, the easier it is for you to manage everything in one centralized solution.

Today, I’m happy talking about a trio of integrations that are like a group of close friends you can have a drink with on the patio (yeah, OK, I miss summer a lot!).

Wayk Now

As we recently announced, Wayk Now has been integrated into Remote Desktop Manager! That means you only have to download and install Wayk Now on remote machines. As long as everyone has RDM 13.5 or higher, they’re all invited to the Wayk Now party. To create a Wayk Now session:

