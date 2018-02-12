Home Desktop Remote Desktop Commander v4 Now Available

Remote Desktop Commander v4 Now Available

Remote Desktop Commander v4 Now Available
Greetings friends and current Remote Desktop Commander customers! We’ve just released Version 4.0 of Remote Desktop Commander, both the Lite and Suite editions, so we want to tell you what’s new under the hood in terms of features.

New features include:

Pinpoint Historic CPU, Memory, and Other Session Load Bottlenecks on Servers Instantly With “Historical Performance and Load Across the Farm” Dashboard

This Feature Is Present In the Following Editions: Suite

Previous versions of Remote Desktop Commander allowed you to view recent performance metrics across your servers, as well as pull up snapshots of performance for all user sessions given a specific period of time. However, the new Historical Performance And Load Across The Farm Dashboard allows you to scroll through hour-by-hour graphs of when your RDS session host servers were under peak load, in terms of memory, CPU, or session count. The graph is interactive, so you can click on a point of interest, and be immediately transported to another dashboard that shows all of the sessions active in that time frame- so you can review the user session(s) that contributed most to the server load and determine what they were doing at the time.

Read the entire article here, Remote Desktop Commander v4 Now Available

Via the fine folks at RDPSoft.

RDPSoft Learn about RDPSoft's robust software solutions for Server Based Computing platforms, like Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, and VMWare Horizon View. Discover how to automate your Microsoft SPLA and Citrix CSP named user reporting requirements.

