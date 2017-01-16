Remote Desktop 2.0 Moving end user computing to the cloud!

So this is my tagline for my session at NIC CONF 2017 http://www.nicconf.com/remote-desktop-v20

But since its a large subject, I also decided to write about it as well. With the uprise of Cloud, it provides customers which a large opportunity in terms of choice when it comes to modernizing the way we can provide desktops / apps to end-users.

Now for many providing an application and desktop delivery solution has been tedious since you been needed to plan from scratch most of the time(CPU, Memory, DISK/IOPS, Capacity, GPU) and then you needed to assess the applications if you could deliver them from this type of solution, and of course you would need have the networking infrastructure in place. Decide on what kind of vendor you want to choose, what kind of endpoints you want to support and so on. Now of course after this has been setup you would need to maintain it, hardware, servers, update images, update the delivery software as well, and we also need a way to add in the mix of SaaS offerings which we want to our endusers to be able to access in an easy way.

End-user computing overview

